Betsy McCaughey to Newsmax: Hochul Will Have to Clean Up Cuomo's Mess

New York's government machinery has been in "total chaos" in recent months under outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, so Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who takes over in two weeks, will at first need to concentrate on "righting the ship of the state," former Lt. Gov. Betsy McCaughey commented on Newsmax Wednesday.

"The rent relief that the federal government sent to New York state and was supposed to be dispersed to renters has not been done," McCaughey said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"She has to make sure school aid gets out on time. She has to make sure that the roads are repaired before winter comes. There are so many perfunctory but essential tasks that are performed by the state of New York that have fallen by the wayside as Gov. Cuomo deployed all resources to build his own reputation and then protect himself from this onslaught of accusations."

Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation, effective in two weeks, in reaction to a report from state Attorney General Letitia James that accuses him of several instances of sexually harassing female subordinates.

Hochul has been preparing behind the scenes for some time for the transition, McCaughey added.

"I wish her well," said McCaughey. "All New Yorkers do."

However, McCaughey said she has concerns about Hochul's liability to move the left-leaning Democrats in the state legislature.

"Many people saw (her) as a moderate, and in the past she was, but of course that was said about Joe Biden," said McCaughey. "It's doubtful she will be a moderate as governor because she is saddled with an extremely left-wing Democratic Party and that party dominates the New York state legislature in both houses."

That means New Yorkers shouldn't expect the incoming governor to undo some of Cuomo's damages, including eliminating bail for even violent offenders, or his opposition to fracking, and his refusal to allow charter schools, said McCaughey.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's resignation doesn't mean he's no longer in trouble, said McCaughey.

"There are five district attorneys across the state investigating the allegations of sexual misconduct," said McCaughey. "Attorney General Leticia James, and by the way, AG usually stands for aspiring governor, she has a criminal investigation going on about his misuse of state resources for his $5 million book. Finally, the FBI and the Brooklyn district attorney are still looking into the terrible mistakes and corrupt lying, the distortion of data regarding the nursing home carnage."