×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccarthy | proposal | ernst

Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: McCarthy Debt Proposal 'Right Direction'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 12:38 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's proposal on the debt ceiling has "set us in the right direction," even though it won't make headway in a Democrat-led Senate, said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

The House last week passed McCarthy's legislation to raise the debt ceiling through 2024 and slash government spending. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has harshly criticized it and offered no indication that he will put it up for a vote, and President Joe Biden is refusing to negotiate.

"Most Americans, even a majority of Democrats also, say that the United States needs to cut back on its federal spending, so we need to tie that to the debt ceiling, and that's what Kevin McCarthy has done," Ernst said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Senate Republicans are linked in arms and backing up Speaker McCarthy. We know that this is a starting point for negotiations, and we hope that President Biden will come to the table and actually negotiate.

"This is the president that said he would bring people together, and yet for over two months refused to sit down and have a conversation with Speaker McCarthy, so I think we've got a little bit of negotiating to go yet, but I will just say that Senate Republicans are firmly behind Speaker McCarthy and our efforts to get the American fiscal house in order."

Ernst also slammed Biden's goal to make 50% of all new vehicles sold to be electric by 2030, calling the plan "unrealistic."

"In Iowa, we have very few charging stations," Ernst said. "This would require a massive overhaul of our nation's electrical grid. We are not ready to embark on a journey where every family has an electric vehicle in their garage.

"So, this is a big point of contention that we have with the Biden administration. They have these very lofty ambitious green goals, but they are not very pragmatic about the approach."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's proposal on the debt ceiling has "set us in the right direction," even though it won't make headway in a Democrat-led Senate, said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
mccarthy, proposal, ernst
369
2023-38-03
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved