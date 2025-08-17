Mayra Flores to Newsmax: Rep. Ramirez a 'Hypocrite' Who Should Leave

Rep. Delia Ramirez, who earlier this month rankled fellow lawmakers by referring to herself as a "proud Guatemalan" before being an American and by calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement a "terrorist organization," is a "hypocrite" and should leave the United States, former Rep. Mayra Flores said on Newsmax on Sunday.

"It's just outrageous," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" about Ramirez's comments on ICE. "These men and women are just doing their job. They're enforcing the laws that Congress passed."

Earlier this month at the Netroots Nation conference in New Orleans, Ramirez, D-Ill., while addressing border czar Tom Homan in her remarks, said, "We will continue to stand up for our rights, and we will continue to call out the terrorist organization that is ICE."

Flores told Newsmax that if Ramirez does not like the policies, she should present legislation to change them.

"She's a hypocrite," Flores said. "She's an anti-American, just like the entire Democratic Party. They're not proud of being Americans. They do not respect law and order. They do not respect the Constitution. She should not be in Congress … she shouldn't represent the people of the United States of America."

She added that if Ramirez does not like being in the United States, "the door is wide open."

"Go back wherever you're from, wherever your family is from, if you do not respect and love this country. It's as simple as that," said the former congresswoman.

