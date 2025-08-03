Mayra Flores to Newsmax: 'Huge Difference' at Border With Trump

President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to close the border between the U.S. and Mexico, as there has been a "huge difference" in South Texas, former Rep. Mayra Flores told Newsmax on Sunday.

"We finally see that our Border Patrol agents are able to get the job done," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "They're able to focus on the cartels. They're able to focus on the human trafficking that is happening. Before, they were to focus on the family and children crossing every single day. Now they're able to focus on the criminals. So we've seen a huge difference."

Still, the American side of the border isn't as secure on the Mexican side, said Flores, who is challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, in the next year's election.

"The cartels are now very desperate," she said. "They're not making the billions of dollars they were making under the Biden administration. So the crime has increased in Mexico, especially in the state of Tamaulipas."

This means the U.S. must handle the cartel situation before it escalates further, said Flores.

"The cartel is a terrorist organization," she said. "We need to take it very seriously, just like we take ISIS and Hamas seriously. They're just right across the border. They're doing heinous crimes, and eventually it could spill over to our side. So it needs to be handled immediately."

