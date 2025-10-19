Mayra Flores to Newsmax: Liberals, Actors 'Hypocrites' on Trump

Former Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland on Sunday criticized the anti-Trump "No Kings" protests that took place on Saturday in several U.S. cities and told Newsmax that liberal activists and Hollywood figures are out of touch with everyday Americans and that law enforcement needs support to restore order.

Flores, responding on "Wake Up America Weekend" to a question about Hollywood actors like John Cusack lecturing Americans on politics, said those leading the demonstrations are hypocritical.

"They think they're actors and that's exactly what they are," Flores said. "They're hypocrites."

Cusack on Saturday, during a televised interview during the Chicago "No Kings" protests, told President Donald Trump to "go to hell" over the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to his hometown.

As for Cusack, Flores pointed out that "he lives in a gated subdivision, I'm pretty sure, and I'm pretty sure none of that crime is actually affecting him like it's affecting the everyday people," she said.

Flores added that "we only have one king, and that is Jesus Christ."

Trump, she continued, "is the president of the United States, whether they like it or not, and this is a country of law and order."

Flores said she personally witnessed the impact of illegal immigration in Chicago under the Biden administration.

"I saw immigrants living inside the police department with mattresses and pillows inside the police department. I saw it with my own eyes," she said.

"President Trump is wanting the people of Chicago to live in peace so that the children can walk to school and not be afraid to get shot while they're walking to school," the former congresswoman added.

Cleveland, the sheriff of Terrell County, Texas, meanwhile, said protesters should not need lessons in "how to act in public," calling the demonstrations another sign of the left's moral decline.

"It's a shame that we continue to see this type of rhetoric from the left, these 'peaceful protests,'" he said. "Our own citizens that believe in this antifa movement [are] more of a threat than the actual cartels when you get down to the border."

Asked what measures police can take to prevent protests from turning violent, Cleveland said local law enforcement agencies are stretched thin because of defunding and praised Trump for sending reinforcements.

"President Trump has attempted to send in the National Guard to assist with the protection of these facilities," he said.

"Local law enforcement in these communities [has] been defunded to where they've got bare bones minimum of officers out on the street," Cleveland added.

"We've deployed Border Patrol agents up to these regions. We need to get them back down to the border and make sure we're focused on all fronts there."

Later in the segment, Flores addressed the ongoing government shutdown, blaming Democrats for policies that encourage illegal immigration.

"Unfortunately, the Democrat Party continues to want to fund healthcare, free healthcare for all those who immigrate to this country illegally," she said.

"What that does [is] reward illegal immigration," Flores continued. "There's nothing compassionate about illegal immigration. It funds a terrorist organization, and that is the Mexican cartel."

