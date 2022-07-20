Video Report: Racist, Sexist Insults Toward Rep. Flores Spark Outrage

By Leonardo Feldman |
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 06:47 PM EDT
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, is in hot water after a blog he is connected to posted sexual and racist posts toward his opponent Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, Newsmax Miami Correspondent Leonardo Feldman reports Wednesday.
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.