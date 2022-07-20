×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayra flores | racist | blogger | sexist | insults

Video Report: Racist, Sexist Insults Toward Rep. Flores Spark Outrage

(Newsmax/YouTube)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 06:47 PM EDT

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, is in hot water after a blog he is connected to posted sexual and racist posts toward his opponent Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, Newsmax Miami Correspondent Leonardo Feldman reports Wednesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, is in hot water after a blog he is connected to posted sexual and racist posts toward his opponent Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, Newsmax Miami Correspondent Leonardo Feldman reports Wednesday.
mayra flores, racist, blogger, sexist, insults
34
2022-47-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 06:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved