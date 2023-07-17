Mayra Flores to Newsmax: Border Security 'Protects Migrants'

Former Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores told Newsmax on Monday that border security "protects migrants" and American citizens amidst controversy over a barrier of buoys in Texas.

Flores said on "John Bachman Now" that "border security not only protects the American people, but it also protects migrants."

She added: "Under the Biden administration we've had more migrant deaths than in any other administration. We have to secure the border. It protects the American people, it protects migrants, it protects children from being brought into the United States illegally to be sold into child trafficking because that's exactly what's happening."

Flores said: "I don't see Mexico complaining about the thousands and thousands of children that are missing in Mexico that are later on brought here into the United States to be sold into child sex trafficking. That's the reality.

"Mexico is the No. 1 supplier in child trafficking and the United States is the No. 1 consumer. And we shouldn't be a part of that list, but that is a reality; I don't see them complaining about that. I don't see them complaining about the women and you know that are … getting killed and raped every single day in Mexico."

The former congresswoman also addressed her campaign for Congress, saying that her opponent, Texas Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez who represents her former district, "has done absolutely nothing for the people of South Texas."

She said, "He supports the Biden administration's policies. He doesn't talk about the border issues. He doesn't talk about the economy. He doesn't talk about the education [or] the future of our children. He only cares about himself and the power of his party. That's it."

