Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Mayra Flores' Win in Texas a 'Huge Deal'

Mayra Flores' win in the Texas District 34 special election this week is a "huge deal" as it marks the first time a Republican has held the district in 150 years, Rep. Brian Babin said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"This district goes way up from the Mexican border, all the way up along the coast, and this is a district that I think no one gave any shot to the Republicans to be able to take this," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

However, Flores' win could be a short-lived victory, as redistricting is to make the district even more Democrat-friendly in November, when she will have to defend the seat she just won.

Babin said the race will be a tough one, and he is "looking forward" to her prevailing.

He also pointed out that Flores is "living the American dream" as she came to the United States, "legally, I should say, as a little girl, and now here she is, serving as a member of the U.S. Congress."

Babin also discussed the growing amount of immigrants who are crossing the border, and said the numbers are "absolutely going to get worse," but no answers will be coming from the Biden administration.

"You might hear some excuses, but, quite frankly, this is happening and unfolding just the way they're planning it," Babin said. "They have kicked our Border Patrol to the curb. It makes my blood boil to think that now. They cleared these mounted patrol agents, and now they're planning on punishing them."

And as a result, morale is low among agents, said Babin.



"I've talked to people who are in the Border Patrol and folks that have worked in the Trump administration, and they just can't believe that the morale is this low," he said.

"Morale is headed in an abysmally low ebb right now," Babin added. "You just think about it, that these guys are trained men and women. They are trained to enhance our border security, our national security, and to protect Americans from criminals, illegal entries, from terrorists, and diseases."

But now, under President Joe Biden's administration, the Border Patrol has become "basically just chauffeurs, Uber drivers, [and] babysitters," said Babin. "It has hurt their morale in a way that I think is going to be irreparable, and we've still got 2.5 years of this administration."

