Former Rep. Mayra Flores to Newsmax: Stand Up for Border Patrol

Photos of a bloodied U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent have been shared on social media by former Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, who joined Newsmax to "stand up for all Border Patrol agents."

"I just know that he's stable and that he's recuperating from the brutal attack," Flores, the famed wife of a Border Patrol agent who spent part of one term in the House, told Monday's "Newsline."

"I don't have more details, but I'm pretty sure that we will soon."

Flores shared the photos of the agent who was allegedly beaten by a cartel member and had "rata" tattooed on his forehead — the Spanish word for "rat."

"We're looking at a border patrol agent getting brutally attacked by a member of the cartel," Flores told host Bianca de la Garza. "He crossed illegally into our country. I don't have all the details. I'm pretty sure that very soon we will have more detail. This is more likely an ongoing investigation.

"But this is the reality at our southern border and it's not the first incident. This is, you know, one of many incidents, and yet the Biden administration has said absolutely nothing."

Flores called out President Joe Biden's Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas not only for not defending the safety of Border Patrol agents, but handcuffing the law enforcers on enforcing U.S. border patrol — sometimes at their own peril.

"It's time that we stand by our Border Patrol agents that are being forced, you know, to do things that they don't want to do: They want to enforce the law, but the Biden administration does not allow them to enforce the law," Flores continued. "And we have seen an increase of Border Patrol agents committing suicide because of this, and it's just heartbreaking.

"You're right, my husband is a Border Patrol agent, and this stresses me every single day. I can't imagine you know this happening to him, but I stand up for all Border Patrol agents."

CBP agents are not only protecting Americans by securing the border, but also protecting migrant women and children from abuse and trafficking.

"Child sex trafficking is at its highest here in this country," Flores said. "I'm concerned about the children that are being brought into the United States. Many of these Children have been abused and raped, because of this dangerous journey; yet, the Biden administration, you know, continues to encourage illegal immigration with his policies and women as well continue to get abused and rape through this dangerous journey.

"That is why it's so important for us to secure the border. It is humane for us to secure the border. Not only are we keeping the American people safe, but while also keeping migrants safe as well."

