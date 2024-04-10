Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: 'Unprecedented' If Mayorkas Not Tried

The U.S. Senate is set to receive the articles of impeachment for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas next week from the House, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., does not want Mayorkas to see a trial in the Senate, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday.

"He is lawless … responsible for everything Biden has done" regarding the border, which is why the House impeached him, Scott told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"He should want to go through a trial, because in a trial, he can prove … he didn’t lie, and he’s … followed the law," Scott said.

But Schumer wants to shelf the motion and "do whatever he can to not bring him to trial," Scott continued.

"This will be unprecedented … if he doesn't go on trial," Scott said. "But that’s exactly what the Democrats want to do … they do not want to talk about the border and the drugs, the criminals, the terrorists, the millions and millions of people [who] have come here illegally.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com