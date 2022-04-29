Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Mayorkas a 'Pathological Liar' During Testimony

Rep. Ralph Norman, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Friday on Newsmax slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as a "pathological liar" and a "spreader of misinformation" after Mayorkas' testimony on Capitol Hill this week and after he blamed former President Donald Trump for the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Facts don't lie," Norman, a South Carolina Republican said, on Newsmax's "National Report." "For him to blame Donald Trump, he's following in the footsteps of this whole administration led by [President Joe] Biden."

Norman said that during the last 12 months of the Trump administration, roughly 500,000 people crossed the border "which was a crisis" in itself, but now there are 2 million, and that means Mayorkas has "violated the Constitution" and the American people.

"I've been to the border twice and to hear the Border Patrol representative speak," said Norman. "It's a total breakdown of the sovereignty of this country. They feel like they're in handcuffs."

Norman said he and the delegation at the border had a private briefing from former Trump officials Tom Homan and Mark Morgan, and according to them, "this is a scary time for this country and the Border Patrol agents."

But if the government would let them do their jobs, matters would be different, said Norman.

"This has been a deliberate attempt and deliberate action by this administration to let everybody and anybody in, including criminals and the drug cartels," said Norman, adding that the way to make it stop would be to impeach Mayorkas and to stop the Biden administration from "doing horrible things for this country."

But Mayorkas and the administration are taking what actions they are to "gain power and remain power," said Norman.

