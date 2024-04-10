Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: If No Mayorkas Trial, Senate Is 'Corrupt'

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax that if the Senate doesn't hold an impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, it will show the political establishment is "corrupt."

"In the 21 impeachments that have taken place in U.S. history, the Senate has held a trial on every single one. So it would be absolutely unprecedented for" Senate Majority Leader Chuck "Schumer to not allow a trial to go forward, but it would be just further evidence of the level of corruption and cover-up that we are experiencing here in Washington, D.C.," Hageman told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Amid confusion regarding a timeline for issuing articles of impeachment, Johnson's office told Fox News on Wednesday that it was waiting on the Senate to prepare for its "constitutional duty."

"To ensure the Senate has adequate time to perform its constitutional duty, the House will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week. There is no reason whatsoever for the Senate to abdicate its responsibility to hold an impeachment trial," a statement read.

