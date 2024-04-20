WATCH TV LIVE

Former Rep. Barr to Newsmax: DC Cynical of Americans

Saturday, 20 April 2024 10:54 AM EDT

Responding to a clip early Saturday morning on Newsmax of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "assuring" Congress that the southern border is as "secure as it can be," former Rep. Bob Barr, R-Ga., sloughed off the notion, adding that Washington bureaucrats "think the American people are stupid."

"Apparently, they do think the American people are stupid and not paying attention," Barr told "Wake Up America Weekend," referring to Mayorkas' statement that the southern border reached its security capabilities.

"You know, the one thing that I have to give Mayorkas credit for is he can state a bald-faced lie with a straight face.

"This man is typical of this administration and the Democrat Party. They will say whatever they want, regardless of whether it is based on facts or on some bizarre world in which they live."

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats voted to kill the two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, citing their reasoning that it could set a dangerous precedent.

Saturday, 20 April 2024 10:54 AM
