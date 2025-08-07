Sen. Middleton to Newsmax: GOP Could Save Nation With Redistricting Bill

Texas state Sen. Mayes Middleton told Newsmax on Thursday that the Texas GOP could "save this entire nation" with its redistricting bill and said the House Democrats who fled the state in an effort to prevent a vote will be held "fully accountable" for their attempt to kill the legislation.

"Look, this is a very simple principle: When you don't show up for work, you get fired," Middleton, a Republican, said on "American Agenda."

"We've got civil penalties, we've got potential criminal penalties, of course we have DPS [the Texas Department of Public Safety], and now the FBI looking for these runaway Democrats. Frankly, they've quit on their job, they've quit on their district, they've quit on Texas.

"And Texas is not a state that puts up with quitters. We need to hold them fully accountable under the law, make sure they're found and returned to the Texas House chamber, because let's back up and talk about what this is really about here."

He said redistricting would benefit America First.

"This is the redistricting bill," he said. "This is our chance to draw five more Republican seats in Congress. In the 2027 Congress, we don't know what kind of majority we're going to have and potentially these five seats could be the difference between a Republican and a Democrat majority and our ability to pass President [Donald] Trump's America First agenda. So, Texas literally has the opportunity to save this entire nation with this redistricting bill, and we will fight to do it. I will not back down."

The absent Texas Democrat lawmakers say the newly redrawn map of congressional districts is unfairly gerrymandered, while Middleton said their objections highlight "the hypocrisy of the left."

"These Democrats have fled to Illinois, which is one of the most poorly run states in America," he said. "Gov. [JB] Pritzker has done a pathetic job. Crime is out of control, local debt is out of control, the state debt is out of control, and it's also one of the most gerrymandered states in America.

"They drew out a number of Republicans there. Look at what California did. Look at the Democrats that have run to Boston. They don't even have a Republican in Congress there."

"So, they're saying that this shouldn't be done when, in fact, they've done it and it is our opportunity to secure our majority in Congress," Middleton continued. "If we have the ability to do it, we've got to do it and that's exactly why this bill is going to pass. We will win, we will defeat them, and we will get the big, beautiful map passed into law in Texas."

