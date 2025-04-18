May Mailman to Newsmax: Harvard Has a Choice to Follow the Law

May Mailman, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior policy strategist told Newsmax Friday if Harvard wants to receive federal funding, they have to stop discriminating against students.

“Harvard has a real choice in front of it, because I think Harvard so far has decided to be overly combative,” Mailman told “Wake Up America.” “Harvard doesn't have to accept and doesn't have to be offered federal funds. They've chosen to take billions of dollars in federal funds. And what we've asked is for them to not discriminate on the basis of race or sex. They also have chosen to participate in the student Visa program, which is a cooperative program with the federal government.”

Mailman said she isn’t sure which direction Harvard will choose to follow.

“If they're smart, they're going to choose to uphold the law and to provide the government the information that we need,” Mailman said. “If you are taking away students rights, if you're violating the law.”

Harvard initially complained that this was a takeover of the institution, but Mailman pointed out, they are merely asking them to follow federal law if they wish to receive federal funding.

“It's picking a fight that’s completely unnecessary over its desire to discriminate against people,” Mailman said. “Harvard wants to follow the law, but they are not there yet.”

