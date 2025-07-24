Dershowitz to Newsmax: Maxwell Is 'Rosetta Stone' in Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell is the “Rosetta Stone” in the Jeffrey Epstein case and “she can provide not only verbal testimony, but probably records, travel records,” says Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

“Look, it would be interesting to know who was on Epstein's island during the relevant time period when there were young women on the island,” Dershowitz told Newsmax TV’s “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” Thursday.

“We know that Bill Clinton was not on the island, Donald Trump was not on the island … I think Ghislaine Maxwell is the Rosetta Stone. I think she can provide information. Look, the files, the grand jury minutes, which have just been turned down by a federal district court judge in Florida, they're going to say nothing because, you know, as I do, that prosecutors don't put anything in grand jury testimony except minimum necessary to get an indictment, which is very little,” he added.

The Justice Department’s No. 2 official met Thursday with Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of Epstein.

The meeting in Florida, which Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he worked to arrange, is part of an ongoing Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent following fierce backlash from parts of President Donald Trump’s base over an earlier refusal to release additional records in the Epstein investigation.

The House Committee on Oversight issued a subpoena Wednesday for Maxwell to testify before committee officials in August.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence and is housed at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Dershowitz said Maxwell could potentially “separate the truthful from the untruthful.

“And you don't get that by lists of accusers or anything like that. You get that from real testimony from people who were there like Ghislaine Maxwell. So, I hope they do make a deal. I hope she gets time served. She's, after all, served already longer than anybody ever for any comparable crime. And so, if she does turn over all her information, not only her testimony but her physical evidence, we may finally be able to close the book on this,” he added.

