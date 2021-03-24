Ohio's Max Miller to Newsmax TV: I Have Trump's 'Trust,' His 'Backbone'

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is going to have to pay the price for his "vanity vote" in impeach former President Donald Trump that broke from his state's 16th congressional district constituents, according to his rising GOP primary challenger Max Miller on Newsmax TV.

"There's a binary choice here and that binary choice is you have a representative in congressman Gonzalez who represented his own interests and not the interests of his constituents," Miller, a former White staffer for Trump, told Wednesday's "John Bachman Now."

"That's not where you're going to get with me. That's not what the 16th district constituents are going to get with me, or the American people."

Miller, who has earned the Trump's endorsement in the upcoming GOP primary, said Gonzalez, a former wide receiver for The Ohio State University and the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, is on the wrong "side of history."

"The binary choice is you had someone who took a vanity vote because he thought that he was going to be on the right side of history," Miller added to host John Bachman. "He didn't think about what his constituents wanted, and that was very clear."

Miller noted getting the Club for Growth endorsement has put him up 9 points in early polling.

"I'm honored to have the club for growth endorsement; I was extremely humbled when I received it, and the poll came out already showing that I'm up 9 points," he said. "Now, I'm very aware there's a long way to go here and it's a long race, and it's gonna be an arduous one."

Gonzalez has violated the "trust" of Ohio's 16th district.

"He has lost the trust of his own constituents, and I don't think – we'll not that I don't think – I know he's not going to be able to get it back," Miller said, adding he has earned the trust of Trump, Ohioans, and MAGA-loving American voters.

"I am more interested in serving their interests than cuddling up and coddling the left-wing mob, and the elite and big tech," Miller said. "Mr. Gonzalez really does hail from California, and a lot of people don't know that. He's really not a northeastern guy, and that's where you're going to get with me. That's who I am as a person, and that's why President Trump endorsed me, because he knows that I have the backbone to stand up and be unapologetic and to say what's right – and just to wake up and take the heat, and I've learned that from him over the past 5 1/2 years, and no one has done it better than he has."

The breaks from Trump ultimately brought us President Joe Biden, who has "ripped apart" the MAGA agenda, Miller concluded.

"Everything that we have done over the past 4 years is being ripped apart and that's what you seen with the Biden administration," he said. "We went from America first to America last within 2 months, and everyone sees it and everyone knows it.

"I will not let them down, I will not let President Trump down, and I will not let the American people down."

