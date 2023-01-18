Rep. Miller to Newsmax: House to Probe Mayorkas for Crime

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that he "would love to see" Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "impeached," but said House Republicans first need to investigate if Mayorkas committed a crime.

"I would love to see this individual impeached for all the recklessness that he's brought to our country under the feckless leadership of Joe Biden, but we need to make sure that this individual committed a crime, and that's what we're going to find out," Miller said on "Wake Up America."

Miller added: "The recklessness at the southern border is a humanitarian crisis and, in my opinion, I believe if you're enabling millions of illegal immigrants to make that dangerous trek across our border, you're not a humanitarian leader.

"You're not a humanitarian servant or a great person. You're the exact opposite. You're almost the crypt keeper because all of these individuals, when they make this trek to our southern border and cross, it could be a 500-mile trek ...

"But what these individuals don't realize is when these 'mules' and when these 'coyotes' come across our border, and they drop children over the fence, that is the nicest thing that those individuals do to those children, and what they do in human trafficking and drug trafficking into our country."

Miller said Mayorkas is "going to be looked into, as he should be, and I'm very confident with Jim Jordan as the chairman of Judiciary and James Comer as the chairman of Oversight that we're going to get real answers to the American people, and that's what we need, real answers to find out what is really going on at our southern border."