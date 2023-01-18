×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: max miller | newsmax | alejandro mayorkas | house

Rep. Miller to Newsmax: House to Probe Mayorkas for Crime

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:27 AM EST

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that he "would love to see" Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "impeached," but said House Republicans first need to investigate if Mayorkas committed a crime.

"I would love to see this individual impeached for all the recklessness that he's brought to our country under the feckless leadership of Joe Biden, but we need to make sure that this individual committed a crime, and that's what we're going to find out," Miller said on "Wake Up America."

Miller added: "The recklessness at the southern border is a humanitarian crisis and, in my opinion, I believe if you're enabling millions of illegal immigrants to make that dangerous trek across our border, you're not a humanitarian leader.

"You're not a humanitarian servant or a great person. You're the exact opposite. You're almost the crypt keeper because all of these individuals, when they make this trek to our southern border and cross, it could be a 500-mile trek ...

"But what these individuals don't realize is when these 'mules' and when these 'coyotes' come across our border, and they drop children over the fence, that is the nicest thing that those individuals do to those children, and what they do in human trafficking and drug trafficking into our country."

Miller said Mayorkas is "going to be looked into, as he should be, and I'm very confident with Jim Jordan as the chairman of Judiciary and James Comer as the chairman of Oversight that we're going to get real answers to the American people, and that's what we need, real answers to find out what is really going on at our southern border."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that he "would love to see" Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "impeached," but said House Republicans first need to investigate if Mayorkas committed a crime.
max miller, newsmax, alejandro mayorkas, house
275
2023-27-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved