Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump Banking on MAGA Support on Iran

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is drawing on support from his political base as he pursues military action related to Iran's nuclear program.

"The MAGA base ... trusts Trump," Schlapp told "On the Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"He's put a lot of trust in the bank with these voters, and he's using that trust as kind of a credit because he believes this is actionable."

Schlapp said the central question is whether Iran poses an "existential threat," adding that Trump has long held a firm position on the issue.

"He has stated categorically for a long time, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

"It's something he has been very clear about. No one should be surprised."

Schlapp also acknowledged divisions within Trump's base, citing skepticism about military engagement.

"There's a lot of people within the MAGA coalition who really are dubious on the use of military weapons," he said, adding that concerns center on "how long are we there" and whether "there are ground troops."

"The reason he decided to act now is because he believed he had actionable intelligence that put us in this," he said.

Schlapp criticized past Democrat foreign policy toward Iran as "appeasement," describing it as an effort to "kick the can down the road."

Ultimately, he argued that if the threat is real, hesitation is dangerous.

"If the existential threat is real, that changes everything," Schlapp said, adding that under such circumstances, decisive action would be justified.

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