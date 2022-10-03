Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: We Don't Have $12 Billion for Ukraine

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told Newsmax Monday that he cannot fathom sending more money to help Ukraine when Congress can't put together a budget to fund the country.

"What I really find troubling is that, when we had this absolutely deteriorating situation on the southern border, where we see all the suffering and humanity and the people sneaking in that that we don't know who they are or where they came from, we were able to find another $12 billion to send Ukraine, bringing that total to $70 billion," Rosendale said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

The Montana Republican pointed to the migrant crisis at the southern border and the "devastating effects" of Hurricane Ian in Florida and other southern states as domestic priorities that require solutions and resources.

President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill into law on Friday, averting a government shutdown on the last day of the fiscal year, USNI News reports.

The continuing resolution will keep the government funded through Dec. 16, giving lawmakers more time to pass fiscal year 2023 funding bills.

Following the Senate's approval on Thursday, the House passed the measure Friday.

"The Democrats are in charge," Rosendale said. "They are the ones who are supposed to be able to direct us to develop that budget into the 12 parts.

"Not only have we not done that, but this continuing resolution is only for a few weeks that will put us beyond the elections and get us into that lame duck session, because we all are very confident that the Republicans are going to take the majority back in November."

"I am very disappointed that the Democrats have not been able to muster their leadership together to simply develop a budget and we continue to put these Band-Aid continuing resolutions on that," he continued. "We also find additional funds jammed in there to fund their pet projects."

With 36 days to go until the midterm elections, Rosendale was asked what is important to voters. He had a simple answer: "The cost of everything."

"We're looking around right now at the nation and the fuel prices are exceedingly higher than they were two years ago," the Big Sky Country congressman said. "We see the crime rates are much higher than they were two years ago. We see that the grocery bills are much higher than they were two years ago."

"The only thing that isn't higher than it was two years ago are people's retirement accounts, 401(k)s — they are much lower," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!