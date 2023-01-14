Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden Docs Delay Shows Double Standard

The delay in the American public's ability to learn about classified documents that were hidden in President Joe Biden's garage and in the office he used in Washington, D.C., after leaving the vice presidency "speaks volumes of the double standard" that's been witnessed over the past six to eight years, Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax Saturday.

"Ths is why we voted just last week to create a select committee to look at the weaponization of these agencies," the Montana Republican said in an interview for Newsmax's "The Count," while referring to the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security.

The information about the documents was obtained, he added, in a "tremendously different fashion" than how former President Donald Trump's documents were found, during a raid last August at his Florida home.

"We're still having more documents that are being discovered from President Biden from when he was vice president. And again, this erodes and undermines the public's confidence in the equal application of law process in this nation; and it's just unacceptable," Rosendale said.

Meanwhile, the White House should release the records of all visitor logs for the president's Delaware home, after revelations that Hunter Biden had lived there during the time period when the documents had been stored.

"This goes directly to the heart of accountability and transparency that the Republicans are intent on providing with the select committee on the weaponization of the different agencies," said Rosendale.

"Another fact that I find very disappointing is that 211 Democrats voted against this very legislation last week," said Rosendale. "Typically, this is something that everyone in Washington should be able to join, hands-on, and say [that] the weaponization of federal agencies is unacceptable. It doesn't matter if they're using the whole host of powers in the federal government against Republicans and Democrats. If it's unconstitutional or if it's unethical, then it should not be taking place."

