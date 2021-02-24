Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax TV: Cuomo Has 'Broken the Trust' With Constituents

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has “broken the trust between him and the constituents” by not reporting the accurate number of nursing home deaths from the coronavirus.

Malliotakis, on “National Report” Wednesday, noted that she “was actually the first individual to call for a federal investigation back in May because of the mishandling of the executive order that led to thousands of deaths. But since then, the governor has done a number of things, including stonewalling the state legislature, he also underreported the figures publicly and then we now know that 40% underreported of the number of individuals who had placed in those homes are COVID positive, and underreported the number of deaths by 50%.”

She continued, “So, there was a series of things that happened here, his chief of staff even admitted that there was a cover up, and so a federal investigation has now expanded

and we need that to be independent, we need to get the answers for New Yorkers, we need to get justice for families.”

The congresswoman said, “I believe that this ends up in either a resignation, because you're seeing a lot of mounting pressure even from his own party… But this may also lead [to] a criminal prosecution, perhaps, it could lead [to] impeachment cause the state legislatures [are] now exploring that as an option, but what we do know is that his poll numbers have tanked. He's broken the trust between him and the constituents, the citizens of New York, and so at the very least, the governor should be able to be beat at the ballot box should he proceed to try to seek a fourth term.”