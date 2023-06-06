Whitaker to Newsmax: No 'Criminal Case' With Mar-a-Lago Documents

There's a "two-tiered system of justice" when it comes to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and when it comes to the investigation into documents that were being kept at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, there's "no evidence" that he did anything wrong, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"If you look at the criminal statutes and what's required, and you look at all the evidence that we know publicly and because of all the leaks, we know a lot," Whitaker told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "I just don't see a criminal case here, and so this would typically be a civil case."



Three of Trump's lawyers met Monday with special counsel Jack Smith regarding possible criminal charges for his handling of the classified documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August, according to The Associated Press.

Whitaker said Tuesday that he's sure that the lawyers explained to Smith and others that there "has to be a single standard for justice."

"Joe Biden can do one thing and get away with it, apparently, and Donald Trump does essentially similar or even less than President Biden and he is going to possibly get prosecuted," said Whitaker. "It just doesn't make any sense, and it's not going to make any sense to the American people, and it certainly doesn't support the rule of law."

Meanwhile, Whitaker questioned why the FBI won't turn over a document that shows Biden allegedly took part in a pay-to-play scheme in the final months of his vice presidency.

"It's just unfathomable to me that the FBI was stonewalling but this is what they always do," said Whitaker. "I think it's because they didn't actually pursue this lead, and they just decided that they weren't going to investigate it now."

But if the document is part of an ongoing investigation, as the FBI has stated, that means there is an investigation in Biden now.

"That means that they are looking into the corruption that we know is to the tune of tens of millions of dollars between Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and other members of his family, including his brother Jim," said Whitaker. "I just think that as we look at all of the evidence that we're hearing about, I'm surprised that [former Attorney General] Bill Barr didn't pursue an investigation.

"I'd like to hear from him why there wasn't an investigation to pursue."

