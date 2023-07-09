Whitaker to Newsmax: Congressional Probe on WH Cocaine Warranted

A congressional investigation into how cocaine got into the White House is merited, as Congress has an important role in trying to figure out how President Joe Biden's administration is spending the money that has been allocated for security for him and his family, former Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The Secret Service is given a lot of money to protect Joe Biden and his family and to have these types of security breaches is concerning," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky. sent a letter Friday to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to request a staff-level briefing by the end of next week, and Whitaker said Sunday, the White House should get its stories straight before that happens.

"We can't believe what this administration says because they're always trying to cover for Joe Biden and his family," said Whitaker.

Last week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates cited the Hatch Act, which limits certain political activities of federal employees, when asked to respond to former President Donald Trump's comments about the cocaine discovery.

Instead, Bates said there is "increasing frustration" from the former president's corner because of the contrast in policy records between the two administrations.

"He must have received that talking point from the vice president because that's kind of a word salad," said Whitaker. "I'm not sure what they're trying to say but ultimately I don't think the Hatch Act interplays with just getting the truth from the White House."

Still, he added that it appears that Biden is "no longer in charge" because conflicting explanations are coming about the cocaine.

"This will all play out as we head into the next presidential election," he said. "These types of examples of incompetence [are] concerning to myself and a lot of Americans."

Meanwhile, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who denies whistleblower claims that he was blocked from charging Hunter Biden in the IRS tax evasion investigation, has missed his deadline to speak to members of Congress, but those questions must be answered.

"There is a credible allegation from a very serious law enforcement member from the IRS, Gary Shapley, who says he was thwarted and he told six people in a meeting that he was prevented from filing charges," said Whitaker. "[Weiss] needs to come before Congress and answer these questions. It's the only way we can get to, you know, satisfaction as to what happened in this case."

