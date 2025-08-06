Amb. Whitaker to Newsmax: President Trump Wants Peace

Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Donald Trump is working to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

"President Trump is a peacemaker," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Newsline." "He's averaging about one peace deal a month. He wants the killing to end. There is no battlefield resolution of this war in Ukraine. It's going to be a diplomatic solution. Nobody's going to be happy with the deal, but both sides need to agree to it."

Whitaker said it's sad knowing thousands of people are dying each week. By slapping additional tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, Whitaker said he believes it will help create an environment where Russian President Vladmir Putin can no longer continue the war.

"Donald Trump wants peace," Whitaker said. "He wants a world where everyone can live in peace and prosper. And that's what he's trying to create here. Hopefully we can get this war to an end. Too many people every single week are dying on the battlefield in a war that is not going to be settled on the battlefield."

The ambassador to NATO said the Trump administration doesn't want to see starvation in Gaza but noted the conflict between Israel and Hamas would be over if Hamas agreed to return all of the hostages.

"This is a simple solution," Whitaker said. "Hamas has weaponized hunger, and it needs to end."

