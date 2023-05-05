Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Tucker Has 'Portable' Following

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, who addressed CPAC Hungary on Thursday in a video apparently recorded before his ouster from the network, still has strong influence as a media personality, even if Fox is trying "to disconnect him from his audience," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Friday on Newsmax.

"I think Tucker certainly has a following that's very portable," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Remember, Tucker devoted an entire week to Hungary and Budapest and these battles that are waging right here on the Danube."

In the video, recorded with his former Fox News program background, Carlson says he wishes he was in Budapest for the conference, adding: "If I ever get fired and have some time and can leave, I will be there with you. But in the meantime, godspeed. We are thinking of you and cheering you on."

Former President Donald Trump also appeared at CPAC Hungary in a pre-recorded video, even while he wasn't listed as being among the speakers or guest appearances Thursday, Newsweek reported.

In his message, Trump praised Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a "tremendous leader" and said the world's conservatives are in a "historic battle" against "Marxists, globalists, and communists."

Whitaker said Trump's message "reinforces a lot of what's at stake" with traditional values such as family and faith.

"In Hungary, they're constantly fighting against the European Union and world globalists that dominate the EU," said Whitaker. "I think they're pushing back, and they're trying to take the values that they believe in and advance those in the face of those headwinds."

Whitaker will speak Friday, saying he will address the threats of globalism "and what these international multinational corporations are trying to do" by creating a "homogenized society by destroying local cultures and communities."

Whitaker said he will also talk about how to stand for traditional values and individual liberty.

