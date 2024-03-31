Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Bond Created Bad Headlines for N.Y.

An appeals court ruling dropping the bond for former President Donald Trump's from $454 million plus interest to $175 million, comes after the higher amount was creating "very bad news and headlines" for the state of New York, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Sunday on Newsmax.

"The reason that the appeals court reduced the bond necessary to post was, I think for two reasons," Whitaker explained on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "One, is they determined that there was no way that the $454 million judgment, plus interest was going to stand. Second, it was creating very bad news and headlines for the state of New York in the fact that anyone doing business could be subject to a completely arbitrary and capricious attack by the attorney general and then be hung with an amount that no person could come up with a bond to appeal."

Meanwhile, it will be a "very natural extension of the law" to determine whether the initial fines and bond amount were excessive and violated the Eighth Amendment prohibitions against excessive punishments, he said.

"I think it's dramatically excessive," Whitaker added. "A lot of legal experts do. The underlying facts are that there were loans taken out. They were paid back in full. There were no victims."

Trump will also be facing a trial, starting April 15, on claims in New York about falsifying records in connection with hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and Whitaker said it will be difficult for him to receive a fair trial, considering there will be a jury from Manhattan, which is "typically not a conservative hotbed of Trump's support."

The case, he added, is "fraught with really bad legal issues" that will be rejected on appeal, particularly on statute of limitations rules.

"Remember, the only victim of this crime of the changing of the business records is Donald Trump and his companies," said Whitaker. "The funny thing about this case is this is the best they could do … Donald Trump's business records were only inaccurate to Donald Trump himself. It's a little bit of a fun house mirror Alice in Wonderland situation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com