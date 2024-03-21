Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Could Lose Assets Without Bond

Former President Donald Trump will likely have to post bond in the $454 million judgment against him in the civil fraud case in New York to keep his assets from being seized, even if he plans to appeal the judgment based on his 8th Amendment rights, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I think his 8th Amendment right against excessive fines and cruel and unusual punishment is triggered here, and we'll see it litigate through the courts," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Newsline."

But to keep New York Attorney General Letitia James at bay, "he's going to have to post something," said Whitaker.

Most Americans, Whitaker added, think Trump is facing "Draconian punishments for a victimless civil penalty that ultimately, I think, will be overturned on appeal — if not in New York, then at the federal level."

Also, James is "saber rattling," said Whitaker.

"She's trying to look tough." Whitaker said. "She's trying to prove that she is important in the conversation. But, you know, I don't think anybody really believes that Donald Trump is going to have to pay $450 million or whatever the number ends up being with interest."

Whitaker also discussed a judge's ruling denying early release from supervised probation for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who served time in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Cohen is preparing to act as a star witness against Trump in the upcoming criminal case in Manhattan, where the former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts for covering hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. ;

Trump and his campaign have often referred to Cohen as a liar, which will likely come into play when he testifies in the proceedings, particularly after his bid for early release was rejected.

Whitaker said Cohen's history will make the jury in the upcoming trial consider him "bad as a witness," which will not be helpful for the prosecution.

"He is the guy who this whole charge is based around," said Whitaker. "He's the one that said he was there and said he was involved in the scheme."

