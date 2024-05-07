Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax:'Disgusting Day' for Justice in the US

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that "it's been kind of a disgusting day" for justice in the United States following Stormy Daniels' testimony against former President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed a less-than-flattering sexual encounter with Trump that she claims occurred in 2006. The adult film actress told the jurors that her life descended into "chaos" after the alleged affair became public in 2018.

Whitaker, a senior fellow at the American Cornerstone Institute, said that Judge Juan Merchan allowing Daniels to go into such graphic detail just further emphasized that the entire ordeal is a "show trial."

"You have this unconstitutional gag order, you have a witness that went into unnecessary details, not probative at all, not helpful for this case and doesn't prove anything," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Whitaker noted that Daniels had previously signed documents saying that the affair never took place.

"To me, the question I would ask her on cross examination is 'You signed these two statements saying exactly the opposite. Were you lying then or are you lying now?' " Whitaker said.

The Trump case centers around allegations that Trump had his then-lawyer Michael Cohen make payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs which Trump has denied. Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

