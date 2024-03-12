Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Hur Testimony 'Political Theater'

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Hur's testimony before Congress earlier that day was just "political theater."

Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about his report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, where members of both parties extensively questioned him about how he characterized Biden and his reasoning for not recommending charges against him.

In an interview on "American Agenda" after Hur's testimony, Whitaker criticized the entire situation as "political theater, as most things unfortunately are on Capitol Hill."

He added that "both sides are trying to score political points" and "to frame this issue" in a favorable light for their party.

"Republicans are saying, 'this is a two-tiered system of justice' while Democrats are using this as a chance to criticize former President Donald Trump "and to suggest that … he's more culpable" than Biden.

Whitaker went on to praise Hur for being "unflappable" during his testimony, saying that there were "a couple times where things have gotten under his skin, but he didn't … respond emotionally. He answered with the facts, he has command of his report. Contrast that to [former special counsel] Bob Mueller … when he testified about his report it was not good, and so obviously that makes a huge difference."

