Tags: matthew whitaker | robert hur | doj | standards | charges | joe biden | classified documents

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Hur Followed DOJ 'Standards'

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 11:01 AM EDT

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Hur followed Justice Department "standards" in deciding not to pursue charges against President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents.

Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about his report on Biden's actions and the decision not to recommend criminal charges.

"Obviously, the Democrats wanted a full and complete exoneration of Joe Biden," Whitaker said on "Wake Up America." "They wanted to frame it in that lens, and that's just not what happened. Obviously, it was actually the opposite of an exoneration. It was as close to you get to as an indictment as you possibly can."

Whitaker added that while Republicans faulted Hur for not seeking charges against Biden, Hur actually "used his discretion as a prosecutor to make the judgment that he couldn't win this at trial, and according to [Department of Justice] standards, that's what … he has to do."

Whitaker said Biden's actions were "certainly a technical criminal violation at multiple times, and they [Hur and his team] just weren't willing to take it to a grand jury or ultimately present it to a jury."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 13 March 2024 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

