Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Haley Campaign Is 'Slow Motion Car Wreck'

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, in a Newsmax interview, blasted Nikki Haley's decision to stay in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Whitaker made his comments during an appearance Tuesday on "Newsline" directly following a Haley speech.

"I think that was a little bit of an incredible speech," he said. "First of all, it was a bait and switch. You know, she intended to get some attention just for her typical kind of laundry list of why she thinks she's going to be the nominee, which she's not.

"You know, let's admit that she's going to lose South Carolina. She's going to lose Michigan. She's going to lose almost every state. Probably all the states on Super Tuesday and within about two or three weeks after that, Donald Trump will clinch the number of delegates necessary to be the nominee. And so, this is a little bit of a kamikaze effort on her part, and I think a lot of Republicans need to start asking themselves is Nikki Haley really a Republican or is she a sleeper cell that's hidden within their party?

"This is a slow motion car wreck. We're going to see her continue to underperform And she's just going to be a useful foil for the Democrats to attack Donald Trump from his own party."

He maintained Haley is "just kind of in the last throes of her last chance."

Haley in her speech claimed some Republicans outwardly support Trump, but are secretly against him in private.

But, Whitaker said: "I'm talking to ordinary, everyday hard-working Americans. And you know they're all behind Donald Trump. They want Donald Trump because they know he fights for them and what they believe in."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com