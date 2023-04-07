×
Tags: matthew whitaker | newsmax | trump | afghanistan

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Don't Blame Trump for Afghanistan Withdrawal

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 10:44 AM EDT

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Friday that he doesn't agree with the conclusion reached in the Nationals Security Council's Afghanistan report that former President Donald Trump is largely at fault for the difficult withdrawal from the country.

Whitaker said on "Wake Up America," "I don't agree with it," referring to the report. "And I think most Americans who were sentient and paying attention at the time understand that … Donald Trump was long gone and would have done it differently."

He added: "I don't think you can blame the Trump administration for the days and weeks that led up to … Joe Biden's decision to pull the military out and the chaos that ensued. And the soldiers we lost in closing of Bagram Air Force base, and then all of the decisions that Joe Biden, his administration, made that led to the chaos that we saw is completely at the feet of Joe Biden. And there's no report or select committee … that's going to take away that responsibility."

Whitaker said: "You know, part of being president of the United States is accepting responsibility for the decisions you make, and understanding where the buck stops and, unfortunately, I don't think Joe Biden understands that."

Friday, 07 April 2023 10:44 AM
