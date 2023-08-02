×
Tags: matthew whitaker | newsmax | jack smith | indictment

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Jack Smith Indictment 'Creative' and 'Sloppy'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 11:44 AM EDT

Former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump's latest criminal indictment issued Tuesday evening is "creative" and "sloppy."

Whitaker, in an interview on "Wake Up America," commented on the indictments that resulted from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.

Whitaker said, "It's a creative indictment," adding that it's "a little sloppy in … the way it lays out the facts."

He went on to say that the legal theory "is interesting, but I think it falls very flat."

When asked about the possibility of Trump going on trial while campaigning for president, Whitaker said, "What we have here is a situation where the Department of Justice, instead of letting the American people decide whether or not Donald Trump should be reelected president, you know, they're trying to put their thumb on the scale.

"They're trying to get these trials done before the primary season is over. In fact, the Mar-a-Lago document case is scheduled for really right in the middle of the … heat of the primary season."

He continued, "I can't imagine that this January 6th trial of Donald Trump will take place before the summer and into the fall, which is the main part of the campaign, and I just don't think either one of these ultimately goes to trial before the general election in 2024. But at the same time that is significant to have to prepare for a trial, even if it is right after the 2024 election."

