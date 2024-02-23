Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Impeachment Case Larger Than Smirnov

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Friday the impeachment case against President Joe Biden appears to be much larger than the indictment of former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov.

Smirnov was indicted for making false statements regarding the president and his son Hunter Biden, alleging each received $5 million to help energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd. get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

"You know, that tells me that there's a couple of things going on," Whitaker told "Newsline." "One is they don't want him out talking to anybody — even his own lawyer — before they kind of understand the damage he could do.

"And I think the second thing is they're sending a tone, you know, sending a message not only to him, but to others that might be, you know, potential sources for the FBI that, you know, you're going to be treated harshly."

He said Democrats are charging that the Smirnov's arrest cripples the impeachment inquiry into alleged influence peddling and other criminal activity by the president and members of his family.

"I think it can't be lost that this is just one of lots of allegations about the Bidens' business dealings — whether it's with Ukraine, whether it's with China," he said. "Obviously ... this guy had nothing to do with China, had nothing to do with Romania, had nothing to do with all the other places that the Bidens were making tens of millions of dollars laundering it through multiple LLCs and then just [relaying] to members of the family.

"And so all of this suggests that this is much bigger than Mr. Smirnoff. And I think you're going to see the House to dig into that."

