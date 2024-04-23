Whitaker to Newsmax: Bragg Attorney Coordinating With WH

Former U.S. acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that the senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “is the one connective tissue when Donald Trump talks about election interference directed by the Biden administration.”

Matthew Colangelo, who served as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Justice under President Joe Biden, joined the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in late 2022. On Monday, he gave the opening statement on behalf of the DA’s office in former President Donald Trump’s business records case.

Whitaker said that Colangelo has been directing the coordination between the Biden White House and the various Trump criminal indictments.

“He was making sure that the special counsel was directed in the right direction, both on the documents in the Florida case, the Jan. 6 case; then he went to Letitia James' office and [made] sure the civil fraud case was buttoned up and ready to go,” Whitaker said during an appearance on “Wake Up America.”

“This attorney, Matthew Colangelo is the one who connects all of this and has really been directing traffic to make sure of these cases proceed against Donald Trump,” Whitaker said.

The Trump business records case centers on allegations that Trump had his then-lawyer Michael Cohen make payments to a former adult film star on the condition she refrain from discussing an affair, which Trump has denied having. Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

