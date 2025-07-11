Amb. Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump 'Certainly' Will Meet With China's Xi

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax that President Donald Trump "certainly" will be meeting soon with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Whitaker told Newsmax's "Newsline" on Friday that Trump will personally deliver some demands to China in order for the relationship to strengthen. "I would have to say the relationship with China is complicated and multifaceted. Obviously, trade would dominate any meeting, and that meeting certainly is going to happen."

Whitaker's confirmation of the meeting did not include a schedule, but went further than an earlier comment about the potential by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said there was a "high probability" of a meeting between the two world leaders.

The NATO Ambassador said the topics won't be easy to resolve. "One of the things that's going to have to be discussed by President Xi and President Trump is this enablement that we see out of China as it relates to Russia's war in the Ukraine." Whitaker said the U.S. position is that China needs to end its involvement in that conflict. "China has their fingerprints all over it, and they need to stop helping Russia."

Whitaker said he knows that may be a challenge. "They need to really try to become a country that follows the rules and doesn't try to be a rogue state with their no-limits partnership with Russia."

Trump has indicated he plans to make a major announcement about Russia on Monday. Whitaker said it will have an impact on the Russian conflict with Ukraine. "The president is frustrated and disappointed with the Russians." He said Trump believes it is time "to end the killing. Both sides need to come to the table."

