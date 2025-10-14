NATO Ambassador to Newsmax: Trump Wants World to Prosper

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax the world is becoming more familiar with President Donald Trump's goal for everyone to prosper.

Whitaker told "Newsline" on Tuesday that the new Gaza peace initiative puts Trump's vision front and center.

"I look at President Trump and how indomitable he is," said Whitaker, "and how he has pushed for peace."

"And I just think he's going to continue to push for peace because he wants everybody to be prosperous and live peacefully."

Whitaker said Trump's vision goes well beyond the boundaries of Gaza.

"Only President Trump could have negotiated this. He put pressure on both the Israelis and on Hamas through different means and through different ways."

Now, said Whitaker, more world leaders are involved from throughout the Middle East, and all have a chance to help their individual nations thrive.

"Certainly, Turkey was important to the group that brought pressure to bear."

"They're an important NATO ally. They have an important geographic location in the south of the NATO alliance," he added.

Whitaker said Turkey's involvement in the Israel-Hamas peace plan also gives the Trump administration room to push Turkey on its connection to Russia.

"I work every single day with our Turkish colleagues to make sure that we all are pulling in the same direction."

"You know, we have had many conversations with them about buying Russian oil, for example, and they've been very willing to continue to try to get off of Russian oil."

Whitaker said, "A new pipeline has been opened through Iraq that had been closed for many years."

That, he said, will help move Turkey away from reliance on Russian energy exports, which in turn puts more pressure on Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

"And that's a bright spot," he said. "That's just since President Trump has brought attention to that matter."

Whitaker said the groundwork for all this was laid by Trump years earlier.

"This all started in the first Trump administration, when the Abraham Accords were agreed to with so many key Arab and Middle Eastern countries.

"And I think you're going to see that continue."

