Amb. Whitaker to Newsmax: NATO Funding Agreement Crucial

Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, U.S. representative to NATO, told Newsmax that member nations agreeing to commit 5% of their gross national product to the organization is a crucial element of survival.

Whitaker told "American Agenda" on Friday that in lead-up discussions before the June vote on the funding level, many NATO leaders were concerned about the U.S. commitment to the organization

"But that comes with this 5 percent commitment," he said.

He said it's pretty much an all-in kind of decision.

"The fundamental thing is there are no exceptions," Whitaker said. "Everybody signed up for the same commitment."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth laid the groundwork for the push to a 5% level of commitment at a NATO meeting in Belgium in February. Member nations had agreed to a minimum 2% funding level after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2023.

But Hegseth told NATO that it should be "more like 5%. Real investment. Real urgency."

Whitaker said diplomacy is important to preventing military conflicts, but that the hardware and the personnel make the difference.

"You need things like missiles, air defense, F-35s, battleships, and all those types of weapon systems that get you not only to win the fight if one breaks out, but most importantly, the strength that will ensure the peace," he said.

