Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: I Expect Trump to Be Acquitted

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday that he "fully expects" and "certainly hopes that [former President] Donald Trump is acquitted of all these charges."

The prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the Trump documents trial taking place in a midtown Manhattan courthouse. The jury could reach a verdict as soon as next week.

Trump is facing 34 counts of fraud related to the alleged falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. Whitaker said he didn't think Trump needed to testify at the trial "because this case has not been proven."

"The entire case rests on [former Trump attorney] Michael Cohen and his honesty and whether or not he's telling the truth," Whitaker said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"He has been all over this alleged crime. He has been all over whether or not President Trump was involved. He even made up lies on the stand as he was testifying last week. I mean, this is just an outrageous miscarriage of justice."

