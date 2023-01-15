Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: McCarthy Right on Releasing Jan. 6 Tapes

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Sunday on Newsmax that he backs House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's comments this past week about making previously unreleased security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protests public, as there were many details that the American public never learned from the select committee tasked with investigating the incidents of that day.

"Eventually it's going to get out, and I think there's no better time than the present," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "A lot was not learned through the committee. There was no review of the security posture and the decisions that were made leading up to that day."

Political violence is never acceptable, Whitaker added, "but I think it is important to produce and distribute everything that is out there. That was the purpose of the Jan. 6 committee, and I think they've completely failed in that regard."

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday, during his weekly press conference, that he thinks the public should see what happened that day, reports The Washington Times.

"We watched the politicization of this," the speaker said. "I think the American public should actually see what happened instead of a report that’s written on a political basis.”

Whitaker also commented on a recent "Twitter Files" report showing that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his staff members had pushed the social media site to censor posts on its platform.

"The government cannot use corporations to do things that they can't do themselves and, you know, trying to silence free speech and silence, voices in America is unconstitutional," said Whitaker. " It's really disappointing as these Twitter Files and other social media platforms reveal what was happening during the end of the Trump administration. It's disappointing how many of our constitutional rights were violated."

He further on Sunday called for the White House to stop passing executive orders and for Congress to pass laws, but he said he thinks it may be too late to "put the genie back in the bottle."

"The laws are clear and are not delegating power back to the bureaucracy," said Whitaker. "Once we get to that, I think we're going to be much better off with what we've become now, which a system that's too big," he said. "Congress doesn't do the hard work of passing laws that make people's lives better, and [then] bureaucracy is empowered. I think the Supreme Court is onto this."

