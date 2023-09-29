Whitaker to Newsmax: Inquiry 'About Connecting the Dots'

Matthew Whitaker, former acting attorney general in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday that the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings "is about connecting the dots."

Whitaker said on "Newsline" that "so much of this, for me, is about connecting the dots."

He added, "I mean obviously there's been little drips of evidence and there's been some returns of the subpoenas, and ... we've heard this case kind of play out. But I think this is the first time that the American people have really seen the dots connected."

Whitaker said, "In essence .. the question that needs to be answered is: Did Joe Biden enrich himself and his family from his time as vice president and were decisions made based on that enrichment? And I think that these next round of subpoenas really to the key bank accounts and the dots that are going to be connected is going to answer a lot of these questions."

He later said, "I think not only does Joe Biden need to be honest and cooperate, you know, quite frankly, if he's got nothing to hide, then he should be willing to provide those documents that the House needs to conduct this investigation."

