Whitaker to Newsmax: Testimony Shows DOJ's Leniency to Hunter Biden

Whistleblower testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee unveiled this week reveals that it's clear that the Department of Justice was "very closely" monitoring the IRS' investigation into Hunter Biden, no matter what Attorney General Merrick Garland says, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Friday.

"The fact that they allowed the statute of limitations to run on the most serious felonies from prior tax years, I think is inexcusable," Whitaker said while appearing on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "These are certainly things we need to find out the real answer to, and if they're true, it just demonstrates how much leniency Hunter Biden got in this deal."

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday released redacted transcripts of whistleblower testimony from two IRS employees who, after working on Hunter Biden's tax evasion case, reported misconduct and government abuse from the agency and the FBI.

"Hunter Biden was trading off his dad's public service and his dad's name this entire time, even when his dad was vice president," Whitaker commented. "There's no doubt that there's enough to investigate how much, if any, of the proceeds from Hunter Biden's foreign escapades were funneled to Joe Biden. He even admitted that half of what he was making was going to support his dad and his multiple houses in Delaware, so I think all of this evidence should have been run to ground."

However, despite the "various smoking guns" that will eventually all become public, Hunter Biden will likely "skate free of most of his culpability for this," said Whitaker.

That should bring President Joe Biden into the questioning as well, to determine "what he knew and when he knew it," he added.

Whitaker also agreed that there are questions about whether Hunter Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires that people who are engaged in specified activities within the United States on behalf of a foreign government register with the DOJ and disclose their activities.

"The Foreign Agents Registration Act is one of the prime places where they should have inquired [about] the sources of this money," said Whitaker, noting a text that was shared concerning Hunter Biden involving a representative of the Chinese government.

"In that regard, if Hunter was working with them and representing them in the United States of America under certain circumstances, he should have registered," said Whitaker. "People have been prosecuted multiple times for FARA violations."

However, the tax charges involved in the plea agreement that the president's son reached were a "slam dunk," he added.

"He made false statements and filed false tax returns. Those are felonies, and those were purposefully delayed so that they weren't charged," said Whitaker.

He further criticized the Bidens for "flouting in our face" with Hunter's appearance at this week's state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the details of the plea agreement were made public.

Still, Whitaker said, "the wheels of justice turn slowly in these cases," and as more information comes out, the president "is going to not only pay a political price, but he may have to ultimately pay a legal price."

"At the end of the day, Congress is going to get to the bottom of this," he said. "There's plenty of people, it looks like, are coming forward and offering their testimony under oath as to what actually happened and how bad this was."

