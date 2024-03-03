Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter's Claims Don't Match Evidence

Hunter Biden's congressional testimony that he was "high or drunk" while texting a business associate and claims that President Joe Biden didn't benefit from his son's businesses don't "pass the smell test," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It's really not good for the Biden family, because obviously the evidence doesn't support most of the story that he tried to tell," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Everything adds up that Joe Biden certainly was aware of what his son was doing. He's Joe Biden. The president has been lying to the American people about his knowledge of what Hunter was doing."

The "real question" is where the money went, said Whitaker.

"You have [more than] $20 million flowing through these LLCs," he said. "Everybody in the Biden family got a part of it or a piece of it, and the only person that appears to have not benefited from this is Joe Biden. I just don't think it passes the smell test."

Meanwhile, House Democrats came to Hunter Biden's defense "right there on cue" to spin his testimony, said Whitaker.

"I think the deposition transcript speaks for itself," he said. "It's pretty obvious to me that Hunter Biden avoided the tough questions, but the evidence is pretty clear as to what was happening."

Whitaker added that testimony from former Biden associate Tony Bobulinski contradicted what Hunter Biden said during his testimony about his father speaking with different business associates.

"It was either take your dad to work [day] or it was demonstrating that Joe Biden was going to be involved in helping these business interests accomplish their goals," he said. "It was obvious that Joe Biden was helping Hunter Biden in his business exploits. So, you know, the real question all boils down to where did the money go? And can the House Republicans demonstrate that Joe Biden got some in his pockets?"

Whitaker said he does not expect Hunter Biden to testify before an open congressional hearing, now that he's on record with the closed-door deposition.

"I think it's pretty obvious why," he said. "You don't want him to be contradicted with evidence and his own testimony in front of the American people. But, you know, the House needs to run this to ground; run out every lead; figure out who's credible, who's not credible, and what the evidence demonstrates; and then make a decision."

