Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: House Must 'Reform' Intel Community

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday that following the revelations from the Durham report, the House of Representatives must "reform" the intelligence community.

"Not only should it never happen again," Whitaker said during an appearance on "Saturday Report," "we have to make reforms. And the House has to come up with ideas and ways to reform not only the FBI but the intelligence community."

But while Whitaker called for reforming the intelligence community as a necessity, during the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government's Thursday hearing, Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., suggested that an FBI whistleblower may not have allegiance to the United States.

"The FBI's reason behind your suspension," Sanchez said, directing her question to the FBI whistleblower, "was because it found you to have espoused conspiratorial views, both orally and in writing, which indicates support for the events of Jan. 6; is that correct, yes or no?"

"That is the language," Marcus Allen began," they placed on the letter —"

"That's a yes, then," Sanchez interjected, cutting off Allen. "Do you believe it's important for federal agents to have allegiance to the United States, yes or no?"

"It is," Allen said, "absolutely important that —"

"I'll take that as a yes," Sanchez interjected again, cutting him off. "Do you believe you should have allegiance to the United States to possess a security clearance, yes or no?"

"Absolutely," Allen responded.

Nonetheless, Whitaker goes on to add that there are those in the House and Senate "that want to advance this reform."

"It's gonna be tough to do. But, you know, the FBI has told us they've already made all the reforms necessary, and we know that's not true. We hear from these whistleblowers that there are still changes that need to be made. And so, you know, I think that ... the road is going to be long. But at the same time, we shouldn't give up just because it's going to be a tough road."

