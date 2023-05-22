Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Congress Should Reform FBI

Congress should use testimony from FBI whistleblowers last week to the House Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in order to reform the agency, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday.

Whitaker told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the individuals who testified "presented some pretty compelling information" about the weaponization of the FBI and of federal law enforcement.

He stressed that "they should be listened to" and that "Congress should use what they testified about to reform the FBI, because it is very obvious to me that the FBI is unwilling and unable to reform itself."

Whitaker also dismissed attempts by the FBI, with the support of Democrats, to challenge the status of the individuals as whistleblowers, saying that "the fact that the FBI won't deem them that should not be the determinative factor."

The former attorney general also called "political nonsense" an attempt by a group of Democrats who want to provide money to the FBI so that it can "investigate extremist violence and domestic terrorism," with Whitaker stating that it only "demonstrates how the FBI has been politicized and weaponized."

He said this is a convenient political narrative for the left, but if one looks at how the left ignores the violence from its side, they are not serious in this regard.

Whitaker also remarked on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's recent comments that the coronavirus lockdowns were perhaps "the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country."

Whitaker said that these comments were "too little, too late."

He stressed that "I think the Supreme Court could have done more to protect our civil liberties at the time and not pay lip service now."

He added, "let's be honest, where was the Supreme Court when case after case was going there and they were helping the local bureaucrats lock people down."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!