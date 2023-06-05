Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Vital to Know What FBI Found From Biden Document

It will be interesting to know what exactly the FBI found and how many resources the agency put into the Biden document, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was to surrender a subpoenaed document Monday to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer — which alleges then-Vice President Joe Biden and his family accepted some $15 million in bribes from enemies of the United States.

Whitaker spoke to Newsmax's "Wake Up America" the document "is a form that is filled out with confidential human sources providing information to the FBI" and is then used to create leads to investigate crimes.

Whitaker emphasized some things are already known about the general content of the document and the source is reportedly reliable and has been used in the past.

Whitaker also said there are investigative leads that resulted from the document and the FBI did do some probing based on this tip.

But he stressed "what we don't know is how much" investigating the FBI did, or "what they found."

Whitaker said it will be equally important to discover how much effort the agency put into investigating the allegations, or how many resources they invested in it.

He also said what should not be forgotten, from various investigations that have already been conducted, is how members of his family profited from Joe Biden's public service.

