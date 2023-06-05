×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew whitaker | fbi | joe biden | crime | document | contempt of congress

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Vital to Know What FBI Found From Biden Document

By    |   Monday, 05 June 2023 02:32 PM EDT

It will be interesting to know what exactly the FBI found and how many resources the agency put into the Biden document, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was to surrender a subpoenaed document Monday to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer — which alleges then-Vice President Joe Biden and his family accepted some $15 million in bribes from enemies of the United States.

Whitaker spoke to Newsmax's "Wake Up America" the document "is a form that is filled out with confidential human sources providing information to the FBI" and is then used to create leads to investigate crimes.

Whitaker emphasized some things are already known about the general content of the document and the source is reportedly reliable and has been used in the past.

Whitaker also said there are investigative leads that resulted from the document and the FBI did do some probing based on this tip. 

But he stressed "what we don't know is how much" investigating the FBI did, or "what they found."

Whitaker said it will be equally important to discover how much effort the agency put into investigating the allegations, or how many resources they invested in it.

He also said what should not be forgotten, from various investigations that have already been conducted, is how members of his family profited from Joe Biden's public service.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
It will be interesting to know what exactly the FBI found and how many resources the agency put into the Biden crime document, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday.
matthew whitaker, fbi, joe biden, crime, document, contempt of congress
276
2023-32-05
Monday, 05 June 2023 02:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved