Whitaker to Newsmax: No One Should Be Indicted for Challenging Legitimacy of Election

Neither Democrats nor Republicans should be indicted for questioning and challenging the legitimacy of an election, and Republicans are being punished for doing so because there are "blue prosecutors in blue states that are willing to take these novel legal theories and charge [former] President [Donald] Trump and others with these crimes," says former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

"That's the difference," he told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"On the other hand, you have conservative prosecutors that are much more judicious when exercising their prosecutorial power. I don't know if that's going to continue."

But he is concerned about the future of this republic "if it ends up just a giant food fight where, like a banana republic, one side indicts the other side upon losing or winning an election.

"It's a frightening, dystopian world that we might be heading into," he added.

Many Democrats have called some elections illegitimate, including Vice President Hillary Clinton, former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump faces charges for allegedly interfering in the administration of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court in February agreed to decide whether Trump can be prosecuted on the charges, calling into question whether his case could go to trial before the November election.

The election interference case in Washington is one of four prosecutions Trump faces as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

