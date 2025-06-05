Amb. Whitaker to Newsmax: World Benefits When America Leads

Matthew Whitaker, ambassador to NATO, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump is working to ensure that America leads the world.

Whitaker appeared on "Newsline" after Trump’s meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as the two leaders discussed their desire to see the war end between Ukraine and Russia.

President Trump "is absolutely right. We have to end the killing," Whitaker said. "The only way the killing stops is if both sides come to the table, because this isn't going to be solved on the battlefield. It has to be solved at the negotiating table."

Whitaker also praised Trump for having conversations this week on trade with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We need to appreciate is that Donald Trump is willing to have these difficult conversations," Whitaker said. "He's willing to defend the Americans interest and put America first. But at the same time, he wants to resolve these disagreements. China is certainly our largest strategic competition right now on the global stage, and they're probably going to be for some time.

"And at the same time, if President Trump is talking to Xi and they can resolve the trade disputes and all of the other issues that we currently have pending with China, that would be good for the American people."

Whitaker said he trusts that Trump will to resolve the intractable problems America has with other countries.

"He is able to have these personal relationships with these world leaders," Whitaker said. "The world works best when America leads. That's what we find here at NATO, and that's what we find across the globe."

