Amb. Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Keeping 'All Options' on Table in Iran

The "threat or the ability" to send troops to Iran is about making sure President Donald Trump "has all the options necessary to prosecute this conflict," U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Whitaker emphasized that while no final decision has been made on deploying ground forces, the administration is ensuring the president has maximum flexibility as the conflict with Iran intensifies.

"Ultimately, it is about making sure that the president of the United States has all the options necessary," Whitaker told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride.

"If that includes the threat or the ability to bring land assets to the fight, then obviously, we're going to make sure that they're in place."

Whitaker noted that Trump has not signaled an expectation of "boots on the ground" but stressed that maintaining a credible military posture is key to achieving U.S. objectives — including what he described as "total victory" and "unconditional surrender" from Iran.

The ambassador painted a picture of mounting pressure on Tehran, saying Iranian forces and infrastructure have been "absolutely pummeled" in recent weeks, with thousands of precision strikes targeting military capabilities.

"I think if the Iranian regime wants to maintain any kind of connection to the country, they're going to have to make a deal," Whitaker said. "If they don't want that, then the bombings will continue."

According to Whitaker, Trump's goals remain unchanged: Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, dismantling its missile program, ending support for terrorist proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open to global commerce.

At the same time, diplomatic efforts are ongoing.

Senior U.S. officials — including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff — are reportedly engaged in negotiations with Iranian leaders aimed at ending the conflict.

Whitaker also highlighted growing international support for securing critical shipping lanes.

He said roughly 30 countries, including key NATO allies such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, are coordinating on a potential maritime operation to protect traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The planning is underway," Whitaker said, noting that allies are prepared to support the United States and Israel in ensuring the free flow of commerce.

He credited Trump's emphasis on American energy independence as a strategic advantage, arguing it allows the U.S. to act decisively without being overly reliant on Middle Eastern resources.

"This is peace through strength," Whitaker said. "When this Iranian regime is no longer able to menace not only the region but the world, that is going to be a new dawn for peace and prosperity."

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the region and reports that elite U.S. military units, including the 82nd Airborne Division, have been placed on prepare-to-deploy status as a precaution.

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